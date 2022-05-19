Telangana: Inter results around June 20

Published Date - 07:52 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Hyderabad: Results of the ongoing Intermediate Public Examinations will be declared around June 20. Accordingly, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has already commenced the evaluation of answer scripts in 15 spot evaluation camps across the State.

The evaluation of Sanskrit answer scripts have commenced, while English paper I & II, Telugu paper I & II, Hindi paper I & II, Mathematics paper IA, IB & IIA, IIB, and political science paper I & II will be evaluated in the first spell from May 22.

In the second spell, physics paper I & II and economics paper I & II answer scripts will be evaluated from May 26. This is followed by a third spell wherein chemistry paper I & II and commerce paper I & II will be evaluated. In the fourth and last spell, history paper I & II, botany paper I & II and zoology paper I & II will be evaluated.

“We will announce the intermediate public exams results around June 20. Spot evaluation camps have already commenced,” TS BIE Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel said.

On Thursday, intermediate major examinations concluded with completion of Chemistry paper-II and Commerce paper-II. A total of 4,11,783 students registered of whom 3,91,242 took exams on Thursday.

Twelve malpractice cases with five in Sangareddy, three each in Nizamabad and Siddipet, and one in Vikarabad district were booked. The inter exams will conclude on May 24.

Meanwhile, the Board is mulling to initiate action on the printer for printing Wednesday’s Mathematics bridge course question paper only in English instead of both English and Telugu.

