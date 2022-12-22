Telangana: Irrigation dept operates 4th pump of Kannepalli pumphouse

11:00 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

The pump-house had suffered massive damage during the heavy floods in July this year.

Hyderabad: The Irrigation Department on Thursday managed to operate the fourth pump of the Kannepalli pump-house of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme on the Godavari river. The pump-house, situated at Medigadda village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, had suffered massive damage during the heavy floods in July this year.

The engineers had on Tuesday successfully operated the third pump and on Thursday, managed to operate the fourth pump as well. Officials are trying to restore 11 pumps out of the 17 pumps which got submerged during the floods. This is expected to be done by the end of this month, officials said.

