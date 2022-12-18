Telangana: Engineers successfully operate two pumps of Kannepalli

Engineering-in-Chief of Ramagundam Nalla Venkateshwarlu said they were able to run two pumps of the Kannepalli pumphouse successfully.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:31 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Engineering-in-Chief of Ramagundam Nalla Venkateshwarlu said they were able to run two pumps of the Kannepalli pumphouse successfully.

Hyderabad: The Irrigation Department on Sunday managed to operate two pumps of the Kannepalli pumphouse, a key part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme on the Godavari river at Medigadda village of Mahadevpur block in Jayashankar Bhupalpally. The pumphouse had suffered massive damage during the heavy floods on July 14, due to which 17 motors and control panels were submerged causing huge damage.

Engineering-in-Chief of Ramagundam Nalla Venkateshwarlu said they were able to run two pumps of the Kannepalli pumphouse successfully. He said the pumps have a designed discharge of 2200 cusecs each.

According to officials, the government had announced in the assembly that the Kaleshwaram pumps would be restored immediately and water would be provided for the Yasangi season. As per the promise, Annaram pump house has already been restored and Kannepally pumphouse has also been prepared.

While the Kannepalli pumphouse has 17 motors of 40 MW capacity each, the authorities aim to have 11 pumps ready by the end of this month. The safety wall has already been rebuilt. The process of opening the electrical equipment and drying it without any moisture was carried out. It has been decided to start lifting through 6 pumps first.