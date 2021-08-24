Telangana issues guidelines for EWS reservation

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday issued guidelines for the implementation of 10 per cent reservation to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for initial appointments in government jobs and admissions into educational institutions.

- Advertisement -

As per the guidelines, people who are not covered under SC, ST and BC reservations and whose family’s gross annual income is below Rs 8 lakh will be eligible for the EWS reservation. Income includes salary, agriculture, business profession and all other sources for the financial year prior to the year of application.

Consequently, all the higher education institutions in the State have been asked to increase the number of seats in each branch of study or faculty to admit EWS candidates for all admission notifications issued hereafter. Further, 33 per cent of initial appointments in posts and services under the State government earmarked for the EWS category will be allocated to women among them.

Take a note

“Family” includes person who seeks benefit of reservation, his/her parents and siblings aged below 18 years as also his/her spouse and children aged below 18 years.

EWS reservation benefit can be availed by producing income certificate issued by Tahsildar

Appointment under EWS quota will be provisional. If the claim is found to be fake or false upon verification of income certificate, the services will be terminated.

During any recruitment year if a vacancy earmarked for EWS is not filled up due to non-availability of suitable candidate, such vacancy will not be carried forward to next recruitment year as backlog.

People belonging to EWS selected against the quota for persons with benchmark disabilities or ex-servicemen will be placed against the roster points earmarked for EWS

EWS aspirants cannot be denied the right to compete for appointment against an unreserved vacancy.

EWS candidates selected on merit and not on account of reservation will not be counted

Maximum age limit prescribed for direct recruitment to a post will be raised by 5 years to EWS candidates on par with SC, ST and BC candidates; exam fee exemption will be given.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .