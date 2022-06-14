Telangana: Junior colleges all set to reopen from Wednesday

Hyderabad: After summer vacation, all junior colleges will reopen for second-year intermediate students from Wednesday. Classwork for intermediate first-year students meanwhile will begin from July 1.

As per the academic calendar for 2022-23 issued by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, there will be 221 working days for junior colleges.

Students will have Dasara holidays from October 2 to 9 and half-yearly exams are scheduled to be held from November 21 to 26. The Sankranti vacation is from January 13 to 15, 2023 while pre-final exams are from February 6 to 13, 2023. The practical exams are from February 20 to March 6, 2023 and theory exams from March 15 to April 4, 2023.