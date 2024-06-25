Telangana: Healthcare services hit as junior doctors continue strike for second day

Protesting junior doctors say that so far the State government has not provided decisive assurances over their demands

By M. Sai Gopal Updated On - 25 June 2024, 10:33 AM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) representing medicos in government teaching hospitals, who launched an indefinite medical strike on Monday, maintained that so far the State government has not provided decisive assurances over their demands, which has forced them to continue with the strike.

As the indefinite medical strike enters the second day across all teaching hospitals, the medicos maintained that barring assurances to address the issues that were raised by them, talks with Health Minister Damodar Rama Narasimha and later with Director of Medical Education (DME) did not yield any concrete results.

“Regarding new hostel facilities, roads in Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal and deployment of security forces in government hospitals, no proper clarity has been given. Therefore we will continue with our strike,” the TJUDA members said.

The protesting medicos said that during the course of discussions with DME, Dr Vani, certain assurances such as meeting with Home department to provide security in government hospitals were made, which will be followed-up on Tuesday.

Some of the demands like providing security to junior doctors at government hospitals are long-pending and these issues have to be addressed. Till then, the medical strike of TJUDA will continue, the medicos said.

Meanwhile, to tide over the crisis of shortage of staff, the managements of government hospitals canceled leaves of healthcare workers and directed senior doctors from teaching side to take up hospital duties.

However, in the long-run, the stop-gap arrangements are not expected to be sustainable, as junior doctors are expected to further intensify the stir by also boycotting emergency services. On Monday, however, the medicos only boycotted outpatient (OP) services, elective surgeries and inpatient ward duties. While the medicos attended duties at emergency wards, the OP wings and bed-side health care services in recovering wards were managed by senior doctors.

Almost 200 elective surgeries at Gandhi Hospital and teaching hospitals attached to Osmania Medical College including OGH, Chest Hospital, ENT Hospital in Koti and Niloufer Hospital, had to be postponed due to the indefinite strike call given by TJUDA.