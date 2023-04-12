| Telangana Kalwakurthy Agriculture Market New Committee To Take Oath Tomorrow

Telangana: Kalwakurthy agriculture market new committee to take oath tomorrow

Agriculture minister Niranjan Reddy, government whip Guvvala Balaraju, Kalwakurthy legislator Jaipal Yadav, Jadcherla MLA Laxma Reddy will attend the oath taking ceremony

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:21 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Agriculture minister Niranjan Reddy, government whip Guvvala Balaraju, Kalwakurthy legislator Jaipal Yadav, Jadcherla MLA Laxma Reddy will attend the oath taking ceremony

Mahabubnagar: All arrangements are made for the oath taking ceremony of newly elected committee members of Kalwakurthy agriculture market in the district.

The oath taking ceremony will take place at 10 am at Sai Balaji gardens, the newly elected committee vice chairman Manda Rajender Reddy told the media persons on Wednesday.

Agriculture minister Niranjan Reddy, government whip Guvvala Balaraju, Kalwakurthy legislator Jaipal Yadav, Jadcherla MLA Laxma Reddy will attend the oath taking ceremony, the Vice Chairman said.

BRS party leaders and activists have been asked to participate in this program and make it successful.

Also Read Telangana Digital Media announces contest with cash prizes worth Rs 1 lakh