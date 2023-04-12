Telangana Digital Media announces contest with cash prizes worth Rs 1 lakh

To participate, all you need to do is create reels that capture the essence of #HappeningHyderabad and tag @DigitalMediaTS in your post.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:01 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Hyderabad: The Digital Media Wing of Telangana has announced an exciting opportunity for all those who have a passion for creating and sharing their reels. The department has launched a contest named “Happening Hyderabad,” where participants can showcase the charm and liveliness of Hyderabad by creating reels and sharing them on social media platforms.

To participate, all you need to do is create reels that capture the essence of #HappeningHyderabad and tag @DigitalMediaTS in your post.

Participants stand a chance to win cash prizes worth Rs 1,00,000. However, the entries will only be accepted until April 30.

To get more information on the contest, visit the official website of Telangana Digital Media Wing at it.telangana.gov.in/contest/.

The website contains all the relevant details that one needs to know about the contest.