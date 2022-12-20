Telangana: Kannepalli third pump starts functioning

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:38 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Hyderabad: The Irrigation Department on Tuesday managed to operate the third pump of the Kannepalli pump house of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme on the Godavari river, situated at Medigadda village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, which suffered massive damage during heavy floods in July yearly this year.

The engineers on Sunday successfully operated two pumps and today they managed to operate the third pump. The officials are trying to restore 11 pumps out of the 17 pumps which got submerged during the floods by the end of the month.

