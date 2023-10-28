Telangana: Karnataka farmers stage protest in Tandur ahead of Deputy CM Shiva Kumar’s campaign

Karnataka farmers accuse the Congress government in Karnataka of betraying them by not supplying 10 hours of power, as promised in Congress manifesto

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:33 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Hyderabad: After Gadwal, Kodangal and other places, Karnataka farmers continued their protests in Parigi against the Congress government’s failure to supply power to the agriculture sector on Saturday.

Holding placards, about 50 farmers from the neighbouring State took out a rally from Kodangal Chowrastha to Gandhi Statue in the town. Mild tension prevailed at Bus stand when the local Congress leaders opposed the Karnataka farmers’ rally and tried to prevent them.

The Congress leaders argued that they should not conduct such protests in Telangana. Timely intervention by the Police brought the situation under control. Despite the Congress leaders’ objections, a few farmers conducted their rally till the Gandhi statue, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar arrived in Hyderabad to participate in different programmes at Tandur, Parigi and Chevella later in the day.

Since the last few days, Karnataka farmers have been staging protests in different bordering districts of Telangana. They have been accusing the Congress government in Karnataka of betraying the farming community.

In the election manifesto for Karnataka, the Congress had promised 10 hours of quality power supply but power was being supplied hardly for three hours, they said. The Karnataka farmers were appealing to the Telangana farmers not to vote for Congress as it would spell doom for the agriculture sector.

