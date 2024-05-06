ABCL announces acquisition of Denzong Brewery, Odisha

ABCL intends to invest upwards of Rs. 80 Crore for the acquisition and renovation of the brewery. The brewery has a capacity to produce 2 Lakh cases of beer per month.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 07:37 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-headquartered American Brew Crafts Private Limited (ABCL), a leading brewing company, announced its recent acquisition of Denzong Brewery located in Odisha.

With this acquisition, ABCL will now operate three state-of-the-art breweries equipped with the latest German Technology located in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha to provide the best brews.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our presence with the addition of Denzong Brewery into the American Brew Crafts family. The acquisition will help us expand our production capacity and cater to the increasing consumer demand across the region,” Nagendra Tayi, Director and Chief Executive Officer of American Brew Crafts Private Limited said.