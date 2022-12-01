Telangana: KCR Urban Eco Park to have rare, exotic birds soon

Updated On - 10:08 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, District Collector S Venkat Rao during a meeting with forest officials in Mahabubnagar on Thursday.

Mahabubnagar: Visitors to the KCR Urban Eco Park, an already popular destination in the State, will soon have the opportunity of witnessing rare and exotic birds as an exclusive aviary is being set up on the park premises.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to lay the foundation for the bird enclosure at the park during his visit to Mahabubnagar on Friday, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said.

The aviary would have 800 different exotic birds and would be one of its kind in the country. The idea was to offer an added attraction for visitors at the park, he said. Accompanied by district Collector S Venkat Rao and other officials, the Minister inspected the site location and held a meeting with forest officials here on Thursday.

According to forest officials, the aviary would be developed in an area spread over two acres. Visitors could walk along the pathways developed in the aviary and can closely witness rare exotic birds that are arranged from different places.

The forest department has already accorded approval for the project. The aviary would be set up with a cost of Rs.2.70 crore funded by the tourism department.

Soon after the technical and administrative sanctions are accorded, tenders would be floated to commence the project works. It would take about eight months for the aviary to be ready for inauguration as exotic birds have to be arranged from different places, said an official from the forest department.

Spread over 2,087 acres, the KCR Urban Eco Park is one of the biggest eco parks in Asia. Telangana Tourism has already established several adventure sports, including sky cycling, zip line, zorbing, archery and rifle shooting and the birds enclosure will be an added attraction at the park. On weekends, the park witnesses heavy footfall, especially from Hyderabad since it is just a two-hour drive from the city.