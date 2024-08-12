Telangana kickboxers push for government recognition

Despite its growing popularity and the dedication of local athletes, the sport is not included in Telangana's sports reserve list, which denies them State-level job opportunities, access to government-sponsored training facilities, competition funding and many more.

Published Date - 12 August 2024

Kickboxers / Harsha Ratnakar (left) and Naisha Bajaj (middle)

Hyderabad: Kickboxing, a sport that blends martial arts with fast-paced combat, remains unrecognised by the Telangana government, leaving athletes without official support or resources.

Naisha Bajaj, international-level kickboxer from Hyderabad has been vocal about the need for recognition. “Without government support, it’s challenging to pursue kickboxing seriously,” she said.

Bajaj, who has won multiple national and international medals, argues that recognising the sport would pave the way for more opportunities and resources for aspiring athletes.

Another Hyderabad kickboxer Harsha Ratnakar, has been battling more than just opponents in the ring. Since 2012, the 29-year-old has pursued kickboxing with passion, yet his sport remains unrecognised by the State, despite being acknowledged at the national level by the central government.

Harsha’s journey has been marked by significant setbacks. “Twice for the sub-inspector position, I cleared all stages, but my name didn’t make the merit list due to the non-recognition of kickboxing. Despite having international certificates, my achievements weren’t considered,” he shared.

The Telangana Kickboxing Association has been working to get the sport recognised. They have submitted the necessary documents to the Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG) over six months ago, but the process remains stalled.

With over 500 active kickboxers in the state, the demand for recognition is growing. Athletes like Harsha and Naisha continue to push for official acknowledgement, hoping it will unlock opportunities and support for the sport’s advancement in Telangana.