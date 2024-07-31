| Telangana Last Date Extended For Intermediate First Year Admissions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 July 2024, 06:40 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education on Wednesday extended the last date for admissions to first year intermediate courses for the academic year 2024-25 up to August 20.

Parents and students were advised to take admission in affiliated colleges and a list of such colleges has been made available on the website https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in/.