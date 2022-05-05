Telangana: Last date for submitting Haj applications is May 6

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:51 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee informed that the Haj pilgrims selected in the draw of lots (Qurrah) held for Haj 2022 must submit the original passport and its copy along with the downloaded Haj Application and declaration form, medical fitness certificate, payment receipt (Rs. 81,000 each), two photographs, Covid-19 certificate and bank details and other requirements by May 6.

The intending pilgrims are also informed that they have be ready to proceed for Haj pilgrimage in the month of mid-June. The Haj Committee will provide standardised baggage along with hand bag (cabin baggage) to all the Haj pilgrims.

The Haj Committee would arrange Haj training camps in the city and districts shortly. It will be notify separately. For more details one can contact on 040-23298793, a press release stated.

