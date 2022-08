Telangana: LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 results on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:45 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Hyderabad: The results of Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022 and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2022 will be declared on Wednesday at 3.30 pm.

After declaration, the results can be viewed on the website https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/. A total of 35,538 candidates registered for LAWCET and PGLCET out of which 28,921 took the entrance tests conducted on July 21 and 22.