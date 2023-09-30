Telangana: Lineman drowns in lake in Medak

A lineman, who ventured into a lake to restore an 11 KV powerline at Dhannaram village in Tekmal mandal drowned

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:39 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Representational Image

Medak: A lineman, who ventured into a lake to restore an 11 KV powerline at Dhannaram village in Tekmal mandal drowned on Friday night.

Bethaiah (52), who was working as a lineman in Korampally village, had ventured into the Eswarunikunta Lake, where an 11 KV wire had snapped, leading into power supply disruption in several villages after Tekamal witnessed heavy rain on Friday night.

According to Tekmal Police, Bethaiah along with two other Transco staff ventured into the lake, after which Bethaiah drowned. The other two swam safely ashore and informed the villagers about the incident. The body was retrieved from the water body on Saturday afternoon. A case was registered. The body was taken to Government Hospital Jogipet for postmortem. Transco officials said they would support Bethaiah’s family.

Also Read Hyderabad: Man ends life over harassment from online loan app executives