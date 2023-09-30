Hyderabad: Man ends life over harassment from online loan app executives

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:39 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man ended his life allegedly due to the harassment from online loan app executives at Borabanda on Friday night.

According to the police, Vijay Kumar (24), a resident of Rahmathnagar, Borabanda worked at a private company and had obtained a loan from some online loan applications and repaid a substantial amount.

The family members told the police that Vijay had repaid the loan amount but the loan app company executives were harassing him continuously and demanding more money. They were sending morphed pictures to a few contacts of Vijay and pressurizing to pay money.

For the last two days, Vijay slipped into depression and on Friday night he consumed some poisonous substance at his house and as his health condition deteriorated the family members shifted to a hospital where he died.

Based on a complaint, the Borabanda police registered a case.

