Telangana: Lobbying for MLC seats, nominated posts intensifies in Congress

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

Hyderabad: With the Congress keen on filling up nominated posts and selecting candidates for MLC polls and nomination under the Governor’s quota, many Congress leaders are leaving no stone unturned to impress the party leadership.

There is stiff competition between the leaders to secure the MLC seats. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had announced that the nominated posts would be filled up by January end.

There are four MLC vacancies and the Congress is trying to strike a balance ensuring social equations. Already, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to conduct polls for the two MLC seats falling vacant under the MLA quota and the polls are scheduled for the last week of January.

During the elections, the Congress had assured Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and CPI that it would offer two MLC posts under the alliance. To this effect, a delegation of CPI leaders, which met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently at the Secretariat, reminded him about the poll promise.

“We have reminded the Chief Minister about the poll promise and are hoping for a positive announcement from the Congress,” said a senior leader from the CPI State unit.

The Chief Minister, during an interview with a vernacular news channel on Saturday, had stressed on the need to offer an MLC position to TJS president Prof. Kodandaram.

However, there is no clarity on whether he would be nominated under the Governor quota or made to contest the MLC polls. A section of leaders opined that since Prof Kodandaram was TJS president, he could not be nominated under the Governor quota.

In addition to this, there is buzz that a leader from the Minority community would be nominated as MLC under the Governor quota.

Under the MLA Quota, many leaders, including TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, party loyalist H Venugopal, former Minister G Chinna Reddy, senior vice president Kumar Rao, Balkonda former MLA E Anil Kumar, PCC General Secretary Addanki Dayakar, senior vice president Vem Narender Reddy and others are keen to grab the opportunity.