Telangana logs 1,061 new Covid infections, 401 from GHMC on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:03 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Daily Covid infections in Telangana have continued to surge with authorities on Thursday reporting 1,061 positive cases, which is the highest since the third Omicron wave. With this the number of active infections in Telangana on Thursday rose to 6,357 with a recovery rate of 98.75 per cent.

Out of the 1061 daily infections, 401 positive cases were from areas under GHMC, 63 from Rangareddy, 56 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 51 from Nalgonda, 46 from Rajanna Siricilla, 43 from Karimnagar, 34 from Jangaon, 30 each from Nizamabad and Hanmakonda. The daily Covid infections in rest of the districts in Telangana were less than 20.

On Thursday, authorities conducted 43,318 Covid tests out of which results of 740 samples are yet to arrive. So far, 3,66,72,321 Covid tests have been conducted in Telangana and the cumulative number of Covid positive cases in Telangana is 8,23,724 while the number of recoveries being 8,13,256 .