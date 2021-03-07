Telangana logs 158 new Covid cases, one death

A total of 207 persons recovered on Thursday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,96,373 with a recovery rate of 98.82 per cent

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 158 new Covid-19 infections and one fatality on Saturday taking the cumulative number of fatalities to 1,641 while the total number of positive cases is 2,99,900. As on Saturday, there were 1,886 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 207 persons recovered on Thursday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,96,373 with a recovery rate of 98.82 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 96.9 per cent.

Between Friday and Sunday, 40,616 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 628 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 89,64,623 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,99,900 have tested positive and 2,96,373 persons have recovered.

The cases reported from the districts included six from Adilabad, two from Bhadradri, 30 from areas under GHMC, three from Jagtiyal, two from Jangaon, four from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, eight from Karimnagar, three from Khammam, one from Asifabad, six from Mahabubnagar, four from Mahabubabad, five from Mancherial, three from Medak, 10 from Medchal Malkajgiri, four from Nagarkurnool, seven from Nalgonda, three from Narayanpet, two each from Nirmal and Nizamabad, three from Peddapalli, four from Siricilla, 15 from Rangareddy, five each from Sangareddy and Siddipet, four each from Suryapet and Vikarabad, four from Warangal Rural, six from Warangal Urban and three from Yadadri.

