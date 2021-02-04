Telangana logs 177 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths take toll to 1,606

Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet and Suryapet districts reported zero cases.

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 177 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 2,95,101, while the death toll rose to 1,606 with two more fatalities, the State government said on Thursday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 30, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal, Malkajgiri districts with 11 each, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on February 3.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 2,91,510, while 1,985 were under treatment.

The bulletin said 41,343 samples were tested on February 3.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 79,96,651.

The samples tested per million population was 2,14,848, it said.

The recovery rate in the State was 98.78 per cent, while it was 97.1 per cent in the country, it said.

The case fatality rate in the State was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level, it said.