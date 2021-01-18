Telangana logs 206 new Covid cases, two deaths

A total of 346 persons recovered on Sunday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2, 86, 244 with a recovery rate of 98 percent,

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 206 new Covid-19 infections and two fatalities on Sunday taking the overall toll to 1,579 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2, 91, 872. As of Sunday, there were 4, 049 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 346 persons recovered on Sunday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2, 86, 244 with a recovery rate of 98 percent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 96.6 percent.

Between Saturday and Sunday, 21, 893 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 350 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 74, 83, 580 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2, 91, 872 have tested positive and 2, 86, 244 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included four from Adilabad, seven from Bhadradri, 45 from areas under GHMC, eight from Jagitial, five from Jangaon, two from Bhupalpally, one from Kamareddy, 17 from Karimnagar, six from Khammam, four from Asifabad, two from Mahabubnagar, four from Mahabubabad, nine from Mancherial, four from Medak, 11 from Medchal Malkajgiri, one from Mulugu, eight from Nalgonda, five from Nirmal, four each from Nizamabad and Peddapally, three from Siricilla, 16 from Rangareddy, eight from Sangareddy, two from Siddipet, Six from Suryapet, five from Vikarabad, two from Warangal Rural, nine from Warangal Urban and four from Yadadri.

