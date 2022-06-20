Telangana logs 246 new Covid cases on Monday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:13 PM, Mon - 20 June 22

Health worker collects nasal sample from a woman for Covid19 test at urban health center Musheerabad in Hyderabad. File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday reported 246 Covid positive infections out of which 185 were from areas under GHMC, 19 were from Rangareddy and 14 from Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

With no fatalities getting reported, the total number deaths due to Covid-19 has remained at 4,111 while the number of active Covid cases on Monday reached 2,117. A total of 155 individuals have recovered on Monday, the Covid health bulletin said.

The health department conducted 20,507 Covid rapid tests out of which results of 541 samples are awaited. Overall, so far health department has conducted 3,53,41,017 Covid tests.

The cumulative number of recoveries has reached 7,90,073 with a recovery rate of 99.22 percent while the total number of Covid infections is at 7,96,301.