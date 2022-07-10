Telangana logs 459 new Covid infections on Sunday

Published Date - 08:05 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday reported 459 Covid positive infections out of which 323 were from areas under GHMC, 40 from Rangareddy and 29 from Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

While the number of active Covid cases has reached 5,180, a total of 468 individuals have recovered on Sunday, taking the overall recoveries to 7,96,833, the Covid health bulletin said.

The health department conducted 22,193 Covid rapid tests on Sunday out of which results of 127 samples were awaited. Overall, so far health department has conducted 3,58,62,191 Covid tests. The cumulative number of recoveries has reached 7,96,833 with a recovery rate of 98.85 per cent while the total number of Covid infections is at 8,06,124.