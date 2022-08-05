Telangana loses out on roads, infra funds from Central

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:12 AM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: The Central government’s discrimination toward Telangana in extending support and allocation of funds under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) is glaring. While BJP ruled States like Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh received Rs 4,213 crore, Rs 4,606.57 crore and Rs 5,471.95 respectively, Telangana received just Rs 1,911.62 crore.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, replying to a question by MP Rita Bahuguna in Lok Sabha on Thursday, said CRIF was earmarked for various infrastructure sectors such as Transport (Road and Bridges, Ports, Shipyards, Inland Waterways, Airports, Railways, Urban Public Transport), Energy, Water and Sanitation, Communication, Social and Commercial Infrastructure, etc., as per the provisions of CRIF Act, 2000 amended by the Finance Act, 2019.

Based on sections 7A and 11 of CRIF act, 2000, the Ministry finalized the criteria for allocation of funds for the development and maintenance of State Roads [for CRIF and EI & ISC Schemes] in consultation with the Ministry of Finance and circulated the same to all State Governments and UTs in January 2020 and amendments issued on April 2022, he explained.

The Central government’s discrimination of Telangana continues in the current 2022-23 financial year in the allocation of funds for the construction of ROBs and RUBs on State roads as well. These funds are allocated separately to the State under CRIF. Again, BJP-ruled States took the pie with Gujarat allocated Rs.84.74 crore, Karnataka Rs.85.37 crore, Madhya Pradesh Rs.105.31 crore and Uttar Pradesh Rs.116.87 crore, while Telangana was allocated a mere Rs.50.62 crore.