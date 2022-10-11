Bring down road accidents on Rajiv Rahadari: Siddipet Collector to officials

Siddipet: Siddipet Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil has instructed officials to initiate measures to bring down the number of road accidents along the Rajiv Rahadari in the district.

Addressing the district road safety committee meeting in Siddipet on Tuesday, the Collector instructed the Siddipet and Gajwel ACPs along with contractors and other officials to identify black spots on the highway where accidents were occurring frequently. Patil also asked them to come up with suggestions that could prevent the accidents at the black spots.

Asking for proposals for a service road near the Mulugu Tahsildar’s office, the Collector also asked the Siddipet ACP and Siddipet Municipal Commissioner for solutions for citizens of KCR Nagar double-bedroom colony who were repeatedly taking the wrong route. He also asked civic officials and Police to work on improving the traffic signal system in Siddipet town to streamline road safety.

As the curve at Duddeda, where Commissionerate office was built, was dangerous, Patil asked officials to change the alignment of the road since more government offices such as the Court complex, veterinary hospital and others would come up there soon.

The Collector also suggested a central lighting system from the Collectorate to the Commissionerate office besides installing two high mast lights at the entrance of these two offices to enhance visibility. He has also asked them to install multiple colour blinking lights at junctions besides laying speed breakers and zebra crossings.

Commissioner of Police N Swetha and others were present.