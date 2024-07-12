‘Telangana Mahila Shakti’ scheme: Nizamabad Collector asks officials to maintain transparency

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 July 2024, 06:25 PM

Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu asked the officials to make the process of selection of beneficiaries according to their interest and the requirements of the women self help groups.

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu warned that strict action would be taken against officials if they show discrimination in the selection of beneficiaries under the ‘Telangana Mahila Shakti’ scheme.

Addressing an awareness programme on the scheme on Friday, the Collector asked the officials to make the process of selection of beneficiaries according to their interest and the requirements of the women self help groups. The government had launched the Mahila Shakti scheme to make women more economically progressive, he said.

Stating that the responsibility of sewing about 1.80 lakh uniforms for government schools was given to the women self help groups in the district, he said orders to stitch uniforms for students of Anganwadi centres and residential schools in the future would also be given to SHGs.

“Members of the women’s associations should make full use of the Mahila Shakti scheme and improve their business and professional skills and achieve profits,”he said.