TT Impact: Orphaned SSC topper gets financial help to continue education

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:20 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

MLC Subhash Reddy felicitating Divya

Medak: Several philanthropists, including MLC Sheri Subhash Reddy, have come forward to support Banglakadi Divya, the topper in 10th class board examinations in Papannapet Mandal, after knowing about the orphan’s struggles to continue her education.

Following a news report in these columns, several philanthropists called Divya’s teacher Devaiah, who was at the forefront of supporting Divya. As of Monday morning, Devaiah has received Rs.60,338 in donations from various donors.

MD Asifuddin from Hyderabad donated Rs 8,000 while Aarthi, also from the State capital, contributed Rs 8,000. Chinnuri Rajashekhar Reddy from Hyderabad and Balakrishna from Vijayawada sent Rs 6,000 and Rs 4,995 respectively.

BRS MLC Sheri Subhash Reddy invited Divya to his home in Begumpet in Hyderabad on Monday and felicitated her. He assured to support her education until she completed her graduation.

Philanthropists Nanda Marri, Potti Chandu Kumar, Arikapudi Raghu and many others called the teacher Devaiah and assured support to help Divya to continue her studies.

Teachers of Podchenpally school, Divya’s grandparents Krishna and Rukkamma thanked the donors and MLC Subhash Reddy. Speaking to Telangana Today, Devaiah said he got at least 40 phone calls from different quarters after the story was published in Telangana Today.

He had recorded all the phone numbers and details to call whenever Divya needs help. Divya is slated get a seat in IIIT-Basara as the Pappanapet Mandal topper, he added.