School teacher, wife killed in road accident in Medak

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:39 AM, Fri - 12 May 23

Medak: A government school teacher and his wife died in a road accident after a DCM vehicle hit their two-wheeler at Reddypally Gate in Narsapur Mandal on Friday.

The victims were Nunavath Ravi of Rahimguda Thanda in Chilipched Mandal and his wife Amrutha.

Ravi was working as a teacher in a government school at Pillutla village of Shivvampet Mandal.

The bodies were shifted to the Area Hospital Narsapur for postmortem. A case has been registered.