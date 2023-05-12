School teacher, wife killed in road accident in Medak

The victims were Nunavath Ravi of Rahimguda Thanda in Chilipched Mandal and his wife Amrutha.
Medak: A government school teacher and his wife died in a road accident after a DCM vehicle hit their two-wheeler at Reddypally Gate in Narsapur Mandal on Friday.
The victims were Nunavath Ravi of Rahimguda Thanda in Chilipched Mandal and his wife Amrutha.
Ravi was working as a teacher in a government school at Pillutla village of Shivvampet Mandal.
The bodies were shifted to the Area Hospital Narsapur for postmortem. A case has been registered.