Telangana: Man drowns in irrigation tank at Suryapet

The victim, Pagidimarri Raju, died after accidentally falling into irrigation tank. He was working in a wine shop at Ramannagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:09 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Representational Image.

Suryapet: A person drowned in irrigation tank Gundlagunta at Ramannapet in Jajireddygudem mandal in the district on Saturday.

The victim was Pagidimarri Raju (40) from Jajireddygudem village died after accidentally falling into irrigation tank. He was working in a wine shop at Ramannagudem.

According to the police, Raju had gone to irrigation tank to wash his legs after attending nature call. He has accidentally slipped into the irrigation tanks resulting in the incident. He has not familiar with swimming.

The body of the victim has been shifted to government hospital at Thungathurthy for autopsy.

Also Read Student electrocuted at Navodaya School in Khammam