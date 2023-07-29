Student electrocuted at Navodaya School in Khammam

A student died and three others suffered injuries when they suffered electric shock at Jawahar Navodaya School at Palair

Khammam: A student died and three others suffered injuries when they suffered electric shock at Jawahar Navodaya School at Palair in Kusumanchi mandal in the district on Saturday.

The deceased, Durga Nagender (16) of Kokya thanda in the mandal, was erecting a name board at the school’s main entrance gate along with other students. Then he came in contact with a live 11kv electricity supply line passing over the entrance gate.

The injured were shifted to District General Hospital for treatment. While the parents of the students expressed anger at engaging the students in labour work and staged a protest at the school.

