Telangana: Man drowns in tank while fishing in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Medak: A man, whose legs got entangled in a fishing net while fishing, drowned in the Pitlam base tank near Medak town on Tuesday.

Godala Raju (25) of Medak town had gone fishing in the local tank, carrying a fishing net. However, his legs accidentally got entangled in the net. Unable to swim back to the shore, Raju drowned in the water body. The locals retrieved his body an hour later.

A case has been registered.

