Telangana: Man ends life after killing wife in Sircilla

Lakshmi died on the spot with severe bleeding injuries. Later, Rajesham ended life by hanging himself in the house.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 11:48 AM

Representational Image

Rajanna-Sircilla: Man committed suicide after killing wife in Sircilla town on Monday.

A resident of Shanthinagar, Dusa Rajesham attacked his wife Lakshmi on her face. She died on the spot with severe bleeding injuries. Later, Rajesham ended life by hanging himself in the house.

Based on the complaint lodged by son Venu, police registered the case and began investigation. The exact reason for the incident is not yet known.