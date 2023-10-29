Sunday, Oct 29, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 05:59 PM, Sun - 29 October 23
Telangana: Man ends life at Moinabad
Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A 37 year-old man died by suicide at his house in Moinabad on Saturday night.

Myakala Raju (37), a resident of Chilkur in Moinabad, had quarrelled with his wife a few weeks ago following which she went to her mother’s place and was staying there. On Saturday afternoon, Raju went to the house of in-laws and asked his wife to come along with him to their house. However, she turned down his request.

“Raju slipped into depression over the family developments and consumed bathroom cleaning acid. He was rushed to hospital by local people where doctors pronounced him dead,” said Moinabad sub inspector, N Mothilal.

A case is registered at Moinabad police station and investigation going on.

