Person dies under suspicious circumstances in Sangareddy

The police registered a case and are investigating whether the death was a murder or a suicide.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:29 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

The police registered a case and are investigating whether the death was a murder or a suicide.

Sangareddy: A 44-year-old man, Vishnuvardhan, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Sangareddy on Saturday.

Vishnuvardhan was working as a Camp Clerk to the Additional Collector. He did not return home on Saturday night. His body was found fully burnt by the police at Telangana township in Kondapur mandal.

The police registered a case and are investigating whether the death was a murder or a suicide. Reportedly, Vishnuvardhan had been suffering from health-related issues for the past few weeks and had taken leave from work.