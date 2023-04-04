| Telangana Man Kills Self After Murdering Wife And Three Year Old Son In Chevella

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:31 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A man is suspected to have killed his wife and three-year-old son and later died by suicide at their house in Chevella in Ranga Reddy district early on Tuesday.

According to the police, U Ashok (25) was married to Ankita (22) and the couple have a three month old son.

The family went out on Monday evening to market and returned home after selling the farm produce.

On Tuesday, the woman and child were found hanging to the roof and fan while Ashok was found lying dead on the floor in the house by local people who alerted the police.

The police suspect the Ashok might have killed the child and his wife and later consumed poisonous substance.

The police shifted the bodies to mortuary. A case is registered. The police are trying to ascertain the reasons.

