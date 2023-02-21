Telangana: Man, son electrocuted in Mahabubabad

In a tragic incident, a man and his son were electrocuted at Uggampally village of Chinna Gudur mandal in Mahabubabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:42 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Representational Image

Mahabubabad: In a tragic incident, a man and his son were electrocuted at Uggampally village of Chinna Gudur mandal in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased were Angothu Sevi Naik (55) and Kiran Naik (29). In order to protect their maize crop in three acres from the monkeys, they had arranged an electric fence. On Tuesday morning, the duo went to guard the crop, but Kiran accidentally fell on to the electric fence. Seeing this, his father immediately tried to pull him away. Unfortunately, both of them were electrocuted on the spot.

Also Read Telangana: Two teenagers drown in Godavari at Bhadrachalam

Kiran is survived by wife and three children.