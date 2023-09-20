Telangana: Mancherial sees alarming rise in viral fevers

According to officials, 19,000 viral fever cases were reported in the district from January 1 to September 12 as against around 5,000 cases registered in 2022, reflecting a rise by 250 percent

Wed - 20 September 23

Mancherial: In an alarming trend, viral fevers or pyrexia of unknown origin (PUO) are on the rise in the district.

According to officials, 19,000 viral fever cases were reported in the district from January 1 to September 12 as against around 5,000 cases registered in 2022, reflecting a rise by 250 percent. The district recorded more than 8,524 cases of PUO in 2021 and 7,524 as per data provided by Health and Medical department officials.

Similarly, acute diarrheal disease (ADD) or cholera significantly shot up in the district this year. Over 2,500 cases of ADD were reported when compared to 1,169 in 2022. There were 2,046 cases and 3,049 cases of ADD in 2021 and 2020, respectively. Cases of typhoid have gone from 231 in 2022 to 1,269 in 2023.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr GC Subbarayudu told ‘Telangana Today‘ that a slew of efforts were being made to control viral fevers. Health camps, door-to-door fever surveys and sanitation drives were organised in every village. Special focus was on reducing breeding sources for mosquitoes. Dry day activities were being conducted by coordinating with officials of various departments.

The DMHO further said that private hospitals were instructed not to fleece patients under the guise of dengue fever and if the count of platelets plummeted. Nursing homes were told to give treatment as per symptoms while rural medical practitioners were cautioned not to panic patients by prescribing unnecessary antibiotics and scanning.

Officials advised the public to be cautious of the prevailing viral fevers caused by changes in climate. People were requested to keep premises clean and to consume hot food and water apart from visiting local hospitals in case of fever.

Meanwhile, Mancherial Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr Harishchandra Reddy said the facility was seeing around 50 cases of viral fevers a day. He stated that the hospital was equipped with sufficient beds and doctors to tackle the inflow of the patients in the light of exponential rise in the viral fevers.

Cases of viral fever or pyrexia of unknown origin (PUO) from Jan 1 to Sep 12: 19,000

Cases of PUO in 2022: 5,393

Cases of PUO in 2021: 8,624

Cases of acute diarrheal disease (ADD) or cholera till September: 2,500

Cases of ADD in 2022: 1,169

Cases of ADD in 2021: 3,049

Cases of typhoid reported in 2023: 1,269

Cases of typhoid reported 2022: 239

