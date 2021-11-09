Telangana: Manickam Tagore eyes big win for Congress

Hyderabad: AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore wants Congress party’s State unit leaders to keep aside their group wars and work relentlessly to secure 78 seats in the next Assembly elections in Telangana.

Addressing a two-day training programme for party workers here on Tuesday, he wanted the party leaders to prepare plans for bagging 80 lakh votes in the elections.

“All steps should be taken to achieve the 80-lakh party membership target,” said Manickam Tagore, adding one leader should be groomed for one polling booth across the State.

Later in an informal chat with mediapersons, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy demanded the State government to announce Minimum Support Price (MSP) for promotion of alternate crops.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao lacks commitment for farmers’ welfare as there is no proper agriculture plan for the State. He is acting at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” charged Revanth Reddy.

Taking a dig at the BJP State unit president Bandi Sanjay, he said the BJP leader had no power or importance in New Delhi.

