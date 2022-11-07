Telangana: Manufacturing picks steam at FLO Industrial Park in Sultanpur

By B. Krishna Mohan Published: Published Date - 11:50 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

File Photo Currently, about 12 companies have begun their operations creating employment to about 475 people.

Hyderabad: The FLO Industrial Park at Sultanpur so far has seen about Rs 125 crore investment and this is likely to double in about six to eight months. Currently, about 12 companies have begun their operations creating employment to about 475 people. Works of another 13 companies are in various stages and they are likely to be operational next June.

In a first of its kind initiative in the country, industry body Ficci Ladies Organisation (FLO) and Telangana Government in March this year launched the FLO Industrial Park in 50 acre at Sultanpur on the outskirts. All the units here are fully owned and operated by women. While in other industrial parks, there might be women who own a majority stake in an enterprise. At FLO, only women are the 100% stakeholders of companies present in the park- men have no stake. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at the launch urged the women entrepreneurs to pursue businesses in untapped and high value segments and not restrict themselves to conventional trades.

“Works at the FLO Industrial Park are in good pace currently. The Telangana Government has also completed most of the works like roads, lights and others. We have requested the Government to add a transport facility to help the employees,” said Jyotsna Angara, FICCI-FLO Governing Body Member and FLO Industrial Park Team Member.

Five companies have begun their operations in March itself. Since the inauguration of the FLO Industrial Park in March 2022, another 7 Units have begun their production. Few others are underway with construction of their factories. “We hope that by June 2023 all units will be functional,” she said.

About 400 to 475 employees are working at the various units. This includes daily wage and contract manpower as well. The headcount will rise with more units beginning their operations. The industrial park envisages a total investment of about Rs 250 crore and about half of that has already been invested, she said.

The industrial park has units from multiple sectors including furniture, fans, packaging, general engineering, lifts and elevators, nutraceuticals, food processing, garments, medical devices and others. Players like Srishti Precast, Yash International and Salzgitter Lifts are in full production mode and would like to explore possibilities of expansion at other locations as well.

What barriers are the women-led and women owned industrial park breaking? “I think the world has come to acknowledge the strength and the ability of women entrepreneurs’ contribution to the economy as well as society. Women are in the forefront of running full-fledged manufacturing businesses, taking business and its growth decisions among others. Most units hope to employ more women. ”We are waiting for all 25 Units at this park to be operational and then we can focus on the next phase of growth,” said Angara.