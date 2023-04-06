Number of underground Maoists from Kothagudem declining: SP Vineeth G

SP Dr. Vineeth held an interaction meeting with the family members of underground Maoists from the district at Cherla police station in the Kothagudem district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:57 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Kothagudem: As many as 14 cadres from the district were currently working underground for the banned CPI (Maoist) party, informed Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G.

Previously, 28 people from the district worked in the Maoist party and their number has come down now because of the efforts being made by the State government and Kothagudem police to wean away Maoist’s influence in the district. The family members of the underground Maoists have to take the responsibility of encouraging the Maoists to surrender for leading a normal life. The government provides support for the rehabilitation of surrendered Maoists, the SP said.

Dr. Vineeth held an interaction meeting with the family members of underground Maoists from the district at Cherla police station in the district on Thursday. The family members of the Maoists hailing from Yerrampadu, Kondavai, Kishtarampadu, Battigudem, Rallapuram, Burugupadu, Chennapuram and Korakatpadu villages of Cherla mandal and Chintiryala village of Aswapuram mandal attended the meeting.

He said the Maoist leaders were terrorising innocent tribals and forcing them to join the banned Maoist party to engage them in illegal activities for their selfish interests. Knowingly and unknowingly some went underground and now find it difficult to join the mainstream of life.

The SP said those who have surrendered to the police directly in the SP office or at their nearest police station would be offered all kinds of facilities on behalf of the government. The State and Central governments were implementing various schemes in the agency villages inhabited by migrant adivasis by developing roads, offering education and medical facilities for their benefit.

Strict legal action would be taken against those who provide assistance to the Maoists who were blocking the development, Dr. Vineeth warned. He distributed essential items to the families who participated in the meeting.

Additional SP (Operations) T. Sai Manohar, Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj, Cherla CI B Ashok, Aswapuram CI Srinivas, SIs Venkatappaiah, Suri, Chandrasekhar and CRPF 81 Battalion officials were present.

