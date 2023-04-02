Mancherial: Maoists release letter warning MLA

The threat came in a letter signed by Prabhath, secretary of the Singareni Karmika Samakhya (SiKaSa), a wing of the party

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:13 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

The threat came in a letter signed by Prabhath, secretary of the Singareni Karmika Samakhya (SiKaSa), a wing of the party

Mancherial: Members of the banned Maoist party have reportedly threatened punishment against Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah accusing him of harassing women in a dairy facility. The threat came in a letter signed by Prabhath, secretary of the Singareni Karmika Samakhya (SiKaSa), a wing of the party on Sunday.

The letter also demanded that the legislator provide compensation to farmers who were duped by the dairy and said that if he did not comply with their demands, he would face the consequences.