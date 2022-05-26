Telangana, Mastercard join hands to accelerate digitisation in State

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:25 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: In line with its vision of a Digital Telangana, the Government of Telangana has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mastercard. It aims to formalise a Digital State Partnership for delivering solutions that contribute to the rapid digitisation of the State’s citizen services. It will focus on small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and farmers. The partnership was announced on the sidelines of World Economic Forum.

As part of this Digital State Partnership, Mastercard will collaborate with Telangana in priority areas including disbursements, digitisation of agricultural supply chains, cybersecurity, and digital literacy. The solutions are also aimed at supporting disbursements in the State, building capacity among SMBs and enabling farmers to increase their incomes.

“As part of our vision of a Digital Telangana, we are excited to see the interest from global corporations. I am happy to announce that we are partnering with Mastercard to strengthen the efforts in the State by developing solutions to drive digitisation. The collaboration will help the State bring better citizen experiences across the governance valuechain, improve financial literacy and inclusion as well as bring higher efficiencies in services including disbursements of welfare schemes and payment solutions,” said Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

“Mastercard has been working with governments around the world to expand financial and digital inclusion. Mastercard looks forward to working with the Government of Telangana on initiatives to accelerate digitisation,” said Michael Froman, Vice Chairman and President, Strategic Growth, Mastercard.

