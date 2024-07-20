Telangana: Medical Devices Park expansion in limbo

Launched in 2017, the Medical Devices Park at Sultanpur in Patancheru is the country’s largest medtech R&D, innovation and manufacturing cluster.

Published Date - 20 July 2024

Hyderabad: Even as ‘Made in Telangana’ stents and other medical equipment are being exported to over 89 countries from the Medical Devices Park, Sultanpur, plans to take up Phase II of the park and accommodate more manufacturing units are still on paper. Launched in 2017, the Medical Devices Park at Sultanpur in Patancheru is the country’s largest medtech R&D, innovation and manufacturing cluster. Spread over 300 acres, it is also Asia’s largest stent manufacturing facility with a capacity of a million stents and 1.25 million balloon catheters.

Over 65 companies involved in manufacturing of minimally invasive coronary stent system and its related accessories, surgical, ophthalmic and cosmetic medical devices and medical dressings, dental and maxillofacial implants, prosthetics, disinfection equipment, disinfectants, hospital HVAC (Protective Environment Control) systems and single use needles are based here. Among many products, diagnostics kits, stents, IV fluids, are being exported to different countries, including United States, Europe and Australia from the Sultanpur Park, a senior official from the Telangana Life Sciences department said. On Thursday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on X: “Delighted and proud to share that the first lot of stents made at Sahajanand Medical Technologies Limited factory, Medical Devices Park, Sultanpur, goes to market today…”

“Manufactured in Telangana and Made in India for the world. The Medical Devices park at Sultanpur was a brainchild of the KCR government, which has been a great asset to the life sciences ecosystem…” he said, adding that considering the growing demand, the previous government had planned to expand the park by pooling in an additional 300 to 400 acres. To this effect, all the necessary initiatives were also taken up but things were delayed due to different reasons, including land acquisition.Admitting the delay, an official from Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation said about 300 acres were identified for acquisition. “However, due to litigations, the acquisition exercise got delayed. We are hopeful that the exercise would be completed in a couple of months,” the official said.

The Medical Devices Park is strategically located with a 40 minute-drive from HITEC city and 50 minute-drive from the international airport to take one there. Considering all these factors, efforts were made to expand the park further in Sultanpur.