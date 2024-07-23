Telangana: Medigadda sending over 80 TMC a day downstream untapped

The Godavari has started sending a whopping 80 TMC of water a day downstream from the Medigadda barrage, but several of the projects upstream have still been drawing a blank in terms of inflows received.

Hyderabad: The Godavari has started sending a whopping 80 TMC of water a day downstream from the Medigadda barrage, but several of the projects upstream have still been drawing a blank in terms of inflows received. There is no decision yet on resuming the pumping operations to harness the precious flood water that flows down untapped.

The inflows, that are mainly coming from Pranahita river at Medigadda are close to 10 lakh cusecs. Tributaries downstream such as Indravathi and Taliperu and Kinnerasani are all in spate and adding to the flood flow by another 2.5 lakh cusecs, thus letting beyond the temple town of Bhadrachalam over 12 lakh cusecs.

The only source that could have helped in utilising one to two per cent of the flood flow was the Medigadda barrage. Though the interim works on the impacted structure of the barrage were completed, approval from the NDSA is awaited to take up pumping operations.

The inflows into Nizam Sagar, Singur, Mid Manair and Lower Manair were literally zero. Only the Sriram Sagar and Sripada Yellampalli projects were receiving 21,250 cusecs and 22,806 cusecs respectively. In the impact of rain in Maharashtra, the upper reaches of Godavari river were also expected to get flood flows in a day or two.