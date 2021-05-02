Telangana Ministers congratulate Nomula for winning Nagarjunasagar by-election

Ministers Gangula Kamalakar, Satyavathi Rathod and Koppula Eshwar congratulated Bhagat on his winning the bypoll against Congress rival and former Minister K Jana Reddy.

By | Published: 7:49 pm 7:55 pm

Hyderabad: TRS candidate Nomula Bhagat was flooded with congratulatory messages after he won the Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency by-election on Sunday.

Ministers Gangula Kamalakar, Satyavathi Rathod and Koppula Eshwar congratulated Bhagat on his winning the bypoll against Congress rival and former Minister K Jana Reddy. The Ministers attributed Bhagat’s victory to the welfare and development works taken up by the TRS government since 2014.

Backward Class Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that people had no faith in both the Congress and BJP. He said the voters in Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency voted for development and did not believe in the false promises made by the Congress and BJP.

“People support the welfare and development agenda of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The victory in Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency gives us more encouragement to carry forward various development works in the State,” he said.

Jana Reddy, who was a Minister and MLA for several years, did nothing for the development of the constituency and voters taught him a fitting lesson to him during the byelection, he said, adding that at the same time, the voters ignored the false promises of the BJP.

The election results in the five States showed that the people were supporting only regional parties, he said.

Women’s Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said the byelection result showed that Congress had lost people’s support and thanked the voters for supporting TRS candidate in Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency.

Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar said the voters supported the TRS during the elections and ignored the two national parties – Congress and BJP.

Nama congratulates Bhagat

Khammam: TRS Lok Sabha Floor Leader and Khammam MP, Nama Nageswara Rao congratulated party candidate Nomula Bhagat on his victory in Nagarjuna Sagar by-election with a huge majority of over 18,000 votes.

“The party’s winning mantra is Chief Minister K Chandrashekha Rao. The people of Nagarjuna Sagar have shown unwavering loyalty to the Chief Minister’s leadership and made the opposition parties lose election deposit amount,” the MP said.

The State government’s development and welfare measures have led to the voters’ judgment in favour of the TRS and the election proved that whatever be election victory belongs to the TRS, he added.