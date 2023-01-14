Telangana: Ministers in Khammam ahead of BRS meeting on Jan 18

Ministers T Harish Rao and Puvvada Ajay Kumar are touring the erstwhile Khammam district organising preparatory meetings with the BRS cadre for the party’s public meeting on January 18

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar addressing BRS workers at Yellandu in Kothagudem district on Saturday.

Khammam: Ministers T Harish Rao and Puvvada Ajay Kumar are touring the erstwhile Khammam district organising preparatory meetings with the BRS cadre and leaders for the party’s public meeting in Khammam on January 18.

On Saturday, the ministers held a meeting at Yellandu along with MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, local MLAs Haripriya Naik and S Venkata Veeraiah and former minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao.

They also released a publicity poster of the meeting on the occasion. Earlier in the day, the ministers along with Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier and senior police officers inspected the arrangements for the meeting at V Venkatayapalem near the newly built collectorate.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy also inspected the arrangements along with local BRS party leaders in the evening. MP Nama Nageshwar Rao, MLC B Saraiah, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Rythu Samithi president Nallmala Venkateshwar Rao and others accompanied the minister.