BRS party’s Khammam public meeting to mark unification of like-minded forces

The party president and CM KCR is also expected to elaborate on the party's farmer-centric and development-centric agenda to the people of the nation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:23 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi will take a plunge into national politics formally with its historic public meeting to be held at Khammam on January 18. The party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is also expected to elaborate on the party’s farmer-centric and development-centric agenda to the people of the nation.

Sources said the meeting will mark the significant change in the political equations at the national level creating a platform for the unification of four major parties – BRS, the Left parties, AAP and Samajwadi Party. Chief Ministers K Chandrashekhar Rao, Pinarayi Vijayan, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Singh Mann, along with Uttar Pradesh former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, CPI general secretary D Raja and other national leaders are expected to attend the meeting.

Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Akhilesh Yadav and other national leaders are scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad on January 17. Along with Chandrashekhar Rao, they will visit Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri, before heading to Khammam for the meeting on January 18. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI general secretary D Raja and some prominent leaders representing national farmers unions, will reach the venue directly on January 18.

Sources said two helicopters have been arranged to ferry the national leaders to Khammam. They will participate in the inauguration of the Integrated District Collectorate Complex and also in the launch of second phase of Kanti Velugu scheme.

Meanwhile, the party leadership took up the public meeting at Khammam prestigiously and making arrangements. Ministers T Harish Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar and BRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageshwara Rao are overseeing the arrangements. Harish Rao has been holding meetings with the local cadre for the last couple of days, to ensure foolproof arrangements as leaders and also people from neighbouring States are expected to attend the meeting on a large scale.

The party leaders have already finalised a 100 acre venue at V Venkatayapalem near the new Integrated District Collectorate Complex on the outskirts of Khammam city. While the party leaders are making arrangements at the venue, the police officials have earmarked necessary place for parking lots. At least five lakh people are expected to participate in the public meeting for which the party leadership is making arrangements to facilitate their transportation. Apart from erstwhile Khammam district, people from neighbouring districts of Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal and also neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, are expected to attend the meeting.