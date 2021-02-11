Telangana: Minor girl raped in Rajanna-Sircilla

According to the police, a youth developed friendship with a 16-year-old girl studying intermediate in a private college in Yellareddypet mandal headquarters.

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The Yellareddypet police on Wednesday registered a case against a person for allegedly raping a minor girl, and two others for helping the accused. According to the police, a youth developed friendship with a 16-year-old girl studying intermediate in a private college in Yellareddypet mandal headquarters.

Over a period of time, their friendship turned intimate. A year ago, the youth abused the girl sexually, and videographed her in the nude. He then started taking advantage of her since the past one year using the video to blackmail her.

On coming to know about the incident, the parents of the girl questioned the youth. He threatened them too that he would upload video on social media platforms.

The helpless parents approached the police, who began investigation after registering a case. They have taken three youths into their custody, it is learnt.

